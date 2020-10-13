Stranded Bangladeshi migrants cannot return to Italy this year: FM

AK Abdul Momen disclosed the information during a media briefing at the foreign ministry on Monday.

Responding to a question, the minister said he had 'no good news' regarding the return of Italy-based migrants.

"Considering their (Bangladeshi migrants) past behaviour and a possible second wave of the coronavirus, they (Italy) are very wary. That's why they won't allow us to enter the country. They have suspended the entry of Bangladeshis until Dec 31," Momen added.

After closing its borders for a few months during the pandemic, Italy allowed arrivals from Bangladesh at the start of July.

But it later banned entry for Bangladeshis after a 'significant number' of them travelled to the European nation while carrying the coronavirus infection.

The Italian authorities sent back 165 Bangladeshis who arrived in the country from Dhaka without allowing them to disembark from the aircraft amid a scandal over fake coronavirus certificates.

Later on July 9, the European nation embargoed entry for Bangladeshis initially until Oct 5. The ban has now been extended to Dec 31.

Addressing Italy's decision to impose a travel ban on Bangladesh, Momen said, "After 48 Bangladeshis arrived in Italy, the authorities there had asked them to go on a 14-day mandatory quarantine at a hotel on suspicion that they were infected. But a lot of them didn't quarantine themselves."

"The Italian government had asked 30,000 expatriate Bangladeshis in Rome to take the compulsory COVID-19 tests. But, many Bangladeshis fled the city to avoid taking the tests, which is very unfortunate. ”

Meanwhile, Bangladeshi migrants had recently protested outside the Italian embassy in Dhaka when flights to Italy did not resume after the Oct 5 deadline.