Planning Minister Mannan tests positive for coronavirus
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Oct 2020 04:24 PM BdST Updated: 13 Oct 2020 04:24 PM BdST
Planning Minister MA Mannan has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 illness.
The minister was admitted to the Combined Military Hospital after testing positive for the virus, said Md Shahedur Rahman, a spokesman for the planning ministry.
“After feeling feverish a couple of days ago, he underwent the test upon his doctor’s advice,” Rahman told bdnews24.com.
The result returned positive on Monday, though he showed mild symptoms of the disease, he said pointing out that Minister Mannan immediately opted for treatment considering that his age could put him at risk.
Mannan’s condition was stable at the moment, he added.
More stories
- Daily tally: 22 virus deaths, 1,537 cases
- President signs ordinance on death in rape cases
- Author Rashid Haider dies
- No return for Italy migrants this year
- Nur attacks rape accuser
- 45% Dhaka residents carry antibody: study
- Govt upgrades three posts to Grade-1
- Plans to prevent forced return of migrants
Most Read
- '45 percent' of Dhaka residents carry COVID-19 antibodies: study
- Under-fire former DUCSU VP Nur calls rape accuser a woman of loose morals
- Papia, husband jailed for 20 years for illegal possession of firearms
- Govt upgrades three posts to Grade-1
- Sinovac vaccine safety trial uncertain after Bangladesh refuses to co-fund it
- Bangladesh approves death in rape cases, ordinance on the way
- 'I have failed' - Kim Jong Un shows tearful side in confronting North Korea's hardships
- A girl is gang-raped in Dhaka amid outrage over sexual violence across Bangladesh
- Stranded Bangladeshi migrants cannot return to Italy this year: FM
- President Hamid signs ordinance on capital punishment in rape cases