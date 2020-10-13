Home > Bangladesh

Planning Minister Mannan tests positive for coronavirus

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Oct 2020 04:24 PM BdST Updated: 13 Oct 2020 04:24 PM BdST

Planning Minister MA Mannan has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 illness.

The minister was admitted to the Combined Military Hospital after testing positive for the virus, said Md Shahedur Rahman, a spokesman for the planning ministry.

“After feeling feverish a couple of days ago, he underwent the test upon his doctor’s advice,” Rahman told bdnews24.com.

The result returned positive on Monday, though he showed mild symptoms of the disease, he said pointing out that Minister Mannan immediately opted for treatment considering that his age could put him at risk.

Mannan’s condition was stable at the moment, he added.

