Govt primary school teachers to get salary under grade 13 on national pay scale

The primary and mass education ministry ordered the payment of the teachers under the grade in a notice on Tuesday.

All the assistant teachers, who were appointed before or after the issuance of the recruitment guidelines of 2019, will get the facilities under the grade.

Graduation is the minimum academic qualification to be an assistant teacher at government primary schools now following the issuance of the guidelines last year.

In line with the guidelines issued in 2013, the minimum qualification was HSC for female candidates and graduation for male ones. The requirements had been SSC for female teachers and HSC for male teachers earlier.

The teachers appointed in line with the latest guidelines were getting the facilities under the 13th grade while those appointed earlier were being paid as per their qualification.

The discrimination frustrated the teachers appointed before the 2019 guidelines,

but they should get the same amounts as what the new teachers get considering their skills and experience, the ministry said.

Bangladesh has more than 350,000 teachers in 65,620 government primary schools.