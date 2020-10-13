Bangladesh records 1,537 virus cases, 22 deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Oct 2020 03:19 PM BdST Updated: 13 Oct 2020 03:19 PM BdST
Bangladesh has posted 1,537 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally to 381,275.
The death toll climbed to 5,577 after 22 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, the government said in a statement.
Another 1,482 patients recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period. It brings the total to 295,873.
A total of 13,815 samples were tested at 109 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 11.13 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 77.60 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.46 percent.
Globally, over 37.82 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.08 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Daily tally: 22 virus deaths, 1,537 cases
- President signs ordinance on death in rape cases
- Author Rashid Haider dies
- No return for Italy migrants this year
- Nur attacks rape accuser
- 45% Dhaka residents carry antibody: study
- Govt upgrades three posts to Grade-1
- Plans to prevent forced return of migrants
Most Read
- '45 percent' of Dhaka residents carry COVID-19 antibodies: study
- Under-fire former DUCSU VP Nur calls rape accuser a woman of loose morals
- Papia, husband jailed for 20 years for illegal possession of firearms
- Govt upgrades three posts to Grade-1
- Sinovac vaccine safety trial uncertain after Bangladesh refuses to co-fund it
- Bangladesh approves death in rape cases, ordinance on the way
- 'I have failed' - Kim Jong Un shows tearful side in confronting North Korea's hardships
- A girl is gang-raped in Dhaka amid outrage over sexual violence across Bangladesh
- Stranded Bangladeshi migrants cannot return to Italy this year: FM
- President Hamid signs ordinance on capital punishment in rape cases