Bangladesh records 1,537 virus cases, 22 deaths in a day

The death toll climbed to 5,577 after 22 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, the government said in a statement.

Another 1,482 patients recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period. It brings the total to 295,873.

A total of 13,815 samples were tested at 109 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 11.13 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.

The official figures put the recovery rate at 77.60 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.46 percent.

Globally, over 37.82 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.08 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.