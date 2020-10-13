Bangladesh cracking down on social media ‘disinformation’

The home ministry in a notice on Tuesday threatened to take legal action after noticing such trends on social media.

Besides the “untrue, imaginary, misleading, and provocative” statements on social media, the ministry also noticed “false and baseless news to mislead the security forces”.

“These can create the possibility of disrupting peace in the country, and concerns, anger and confusion among the people,” the notice said.

The government has decided to act against the people behind the “disinformation” campaign in order to keep law and order, it said.