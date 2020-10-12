Govt upgrades three posts to Grade-1
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Oct 2020 11:02 PM BdST Updated: 12 Oct 2020 11:02 PM BdST
The government has upgraded the status of three department heads to Grade-1, bringing them on par with secretary-level posts under the national pay scale.
In an order issued on Monday, the public administration ministry announced that the posts of BTV director general, Petrobangla chairman and Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation chairman have been elevated to the top tier.
The current pay structure, the eighth national pay scale, consists of 20 grades. The basic salary of a Grade-1 official is Tk 78,000.
Apart from this, the basic salaries of the cabinet secretary and principal secretary have been fixed at Tk 86,000 under a special grade, while senior secretaries get Tk 72,000.
