Govt upgrades three posts to Grade-1

In an order issued on Monday, the public administration ministry announced that the posts of BTV director general, Petrobangla chairman and Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation chairman have been elevated to the top tier.

The current pay structure, the eighth national pay scale, consists of 20 grades. The basic salary of a Grade-1 official is Tk 78,000.

Apart from this, the basic salaries of the cabinet secretary and principal secretary have been fixed at Tk 86,000 under a special grade, while senior secretaries get Tk 72,000.