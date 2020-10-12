Bangladesh prisons chief Brig Gen Mamun tests positive for coronavirus
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Oct 2020 07:50 PM BdST Updated: 12 Oct 2020 07:50 PM BdST
Brigadier General Md Mominur Rahman Mamun, the newly appointed Inspector General of Prisons, has tested positive for coronavirus.
He was admitted to the Combined Military Hospital or CMH on Monday morning.
Brigadier Mamun went to the hospital after feeling unwell on Sunday night, said Additional IG Md Abrar Hossain.
His samples were tested after he had run a temperature.
“The [test] came back positive. But I don’t have much of the symptoms. I am okay, not really feeling any problem,” IG Mamun told bdnews24.com in the evening.
Brig Gen Mamun was appointed as the IG of Prisons last month having served as the chief health officer of Dhaka North City Corporation or DNCC.
