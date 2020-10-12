Bangladesh moves to stop forced return of migrant workers in pandemic

The ministries of foreign affairs, health and social welfare, and expatriates' welfare and overseas employment were directed to carry out the instructions after a virtual cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said, "At the meeting, the foreign ministry presented their programmes during the COVID-19 pandemic."

"The cabinet instructed the foreign, health and expatriates' welfare ministries to explore ways to further increase earnings overseas. Strong measures have to be taken to prevent our expatriates from being forced to return home."

The secretary also shed light on the economic and diplomatic activities conducted by the foreign ministry, including the export of 6.5 million personal protective equipment to the US.

Other initiatives include the import and export of various medicines related to COVID-19, ensuring food and services for both legal and undocumented Bangladeshi expatriates, the repatriation of laid-off workers, if possible, with six months' salary and allowances, and setting up funds to facilitate employment opportunities for expatriate workers and to help them establish small enterprises, according to Anwarul.

"The programmes have been well received and those who lost their jobs abroad have been able to return to work on their own initiative," he said.

On the efforts to bring a vaccine to the country, the secretary added: "From the outset, the foreign ministry has been liaising with potential vaccine-makers in coordination with the health ministry to procure COVID-19 vaccines. Their efforts have played a big role in boosting our chances of getting a vaccine.”