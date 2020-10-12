Bangladesh counts 1,472 new virus cases, deaths jump to 5,555
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Oct 2020 03:46 PM BdST Updated: 12 Oct 2020 03:46 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 1,472 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally so far to 379,738.
The death toll climbed to 5,555 after 31 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, the government said in a statement.
The number of recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 1,531 patients recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 294,391.
A total of 13,227 samples were tested at 109 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 11.13 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 77.52 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.46 percent.
Globally, over 37.54 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.07 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
