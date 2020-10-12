Bangladesh approves death in rape cases, ordinance on the way
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Oct 2020 01:44 PM BdST Updated: 12 Oct 2020 01:44 PM BdST
The cabinet has approved a legal amendment to elevate the maximum punishment in rape cases to death from life imprisonment.
On Monday, the cabinet led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina approved the proposed amendment to the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.
President Abdul Hamid is likely to issue an ordinance as the parliament is not in session, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam told reporters.
More to follow
More stories
Most Read
- Ananta Jalil retracts video amid public outrage over his rape comments
- A girl is gang-raped in Dhaka amid outrage over sexual violence across Bangladesh
- High Court halts rape case against four minor boys in Barishal
- Rakhine protests in Dhaka against Myanmar 'massacre'
- Dhaka University rape accuser on hunger strike is hospitalised after falling ill
- Coronavirus can survive 28 days on common surfaces: research
- Bangladesh information minister blames pornography for rising rape cases
- Students in tight spot as Dhaka University continues online classes with deferred exams
- Hasina calls for limiting government expenditures to tackle rising COVID-19 threats
- Anti-rape protesters block Motijheel's Shapla Square