Bangladesh approves death in rape cases, ordinance on the way

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Oct 2020 01:44 PM BdST Updated: 12 Oct 2020 01:44 PM BdST

The cabinet has approved a legal amendment to elevate the maximum punishment in rape cases to death from life imprisonment.

On Monday, the cabinet led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina approved the proposed amendment to the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

President Abdul Hamid is likely to issue an ordinance as the parliament is not in session, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam told reporters.

 

