A girl is gang-raped in Dhaka amid outrage over sexual violence across Bangladesh

The girl, believed to be 13 years old, had come to the capital from Noakhali to visit her father in Pallabi’s Kalshi two days ago.

She left home after getting angry with her father for some reason on Saturday night, but lost her way back, said Kazi Wazed Ali, the OC of Pallabi Police Station.

The four youths promised to take her home, but instead took her to a mess in the area, the OC said.

“They raped her overnight after drugging her,” he said.

When the girl began crying after waking up on Sunday morning, the four youths fled.

The neighbours took her to the police station afterwards.

“She cannot walk normally, which makes it clear that the incident (rape) has happened,” OC Wazed said.

The police have sent the girl to the One Stop Crisis Centre of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

She could not initially say where her father stays. Later, the police found him in the afternoon and recorded a case.

They have arrested the suspects – ‘Al Amin’, 23,’ Mintu’, 22, ‘Jewel’, 24, and ‘Hridoy’, 21, from different parts of Mirpur and other adjoining areas.

Wazed believes the four youths, known as stalkers in the neighbourhood, are behind the incident.