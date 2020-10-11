Hasina calls for limiting government expenditures to tackle rising COVID-19 threats

“We will need a lot of money if the coronavirus threat becomes massive again. We will once again need to provide support to people, treat them, purchase medication. We may also need to recruit more doctors and nurses,” Hasina said during a video conference on Sunday.

Health experts and those involved in implementing COVID-19 measures in the country project that the infection rate could go up at the onset of winter while a general indifference towards following health rules also compounds the woes.

“We have to spend [public funds] sparingly keeping that in mind. We would need to spend exactly as much as needed, nothing more. Steps must be taken keeping the future in view,” the premier said during the National Standard, the national flag, handover ceremony to 10 units and organisations of the Bangladesh Army.

Hasina joined a ceremony from the Ganabhaban while the army officials got connected from the Savar Cantonment.

She rattled off a list of measures her government has taken to combat the pandemic, including the national budget of Tk 5.68 trillion for fiscal year 2020-21 to propel the two-pronged efforts to salvage an economy battered by the pandemic while safeguarding public health.

“It was difficult to come up with this budget, yet we did and I said that everyone needed to remain vigilant about expenditures,” she said.

On behalf of the prime minister, Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed handed over the flag to respective commanders of 1,3,6,8 Engineering Battalion, 11 Bangladesh Infantry Regiments or BIR Mechanized Battalion, BIR-12th, 13th and 15th Support Battalion, 59 East Bengal Support Battalion and School of Infantry and Tactics.

Hasina said her government was working on transforming the Bangladesh Army into a modern technology and education-based force and make it capable enough to face the 21st century’s geopolitical and military challenges.

“The army is an asset of the country and the symbol of people’s trust and confidence. If an army fails to earn the trust and confidence of the people, it can never attain victory.

"So you all have to be skilled professionally and lead an honest and gracious life imbued with social and religious values,” she told the army officials in the ceremony.

“And the people of Bangladesh... are are your dear ones, the members of your family. So you have to work with their welfare in mind,” Hasina added.

To be able to receive the national flag was a matter of ‘pride and honour’ for any unit, Hasina observed and urged them to dedicate themselves to the service of the country. She asked everyone, including members of the public, to ‘protect the dignity of the flag’.

The premier went on to congratulate the female members of the armed forces for their contributions, and also offered her gratitude to the Army, Navy and Air Force for stepping forward to aid the people suffering during natural calamities and the coronavirus crisis.

“We must always keep our constitution in mind. The Father of the Nation presented it to us within nine months of independence. This constitution contains all the directives necessary to run a state. So we will drive the country forward by upholding the constitution.”

Pointing at the foreign policy designed by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his daughter referred to its main plank “Amity with everyone, enmity with none". "So we don’t want conflict with anyone. Our prime goal is the economic development of the country.”

“The Awami League government is working towards the goal of building a developed and flourishing country free from hunger and poverty.”

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is also in charge of the defence ministry, joined a programme of the Bangladesh Army to hand National Standard to different battalions via video conferencing from the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Oct 11, 2020. Photo: PMO

Shedding light on the National Defence Policy prepared by Bangabandhu in 1974 to assemble a powerful armed force, Hasina said, “The modernisation of the army is being done under [Bangabandhu’s] far-reaching instructions.”

“I think it is our duty to develop the country. As the army is the symbol of our independence and sovereignty, the overall development, too, is our duty. Additionally, the world is moving ahead and we have to keep pace with it,” she said, pointing out that Bangladeshi troops join up in missions across borders, including the United Nations peacekeeping operations.

“Our forces interact and work together with different armies. So I’ve always wanted our armed forces to be knowledgeable about modern technology, be well trained in modern education, which the Father of the Nation pointed out in his 1974 Defence Policy.”

Hasina brought up different government steps taken for the development of the armed forces, highlighting that the Awami League government always worked towards this goal whenever it came to power.

Praising the country’s armed forces for its devotion to defend peace, stability and security in the world, Hasina said, “...whenever the UN asks for our armed forces or police forces, we oblige.