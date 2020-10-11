Dhaka University rape accuser on hunger strike is hospitalised after falling ill

She was taken to the emergency department of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 9:15pm on Saturday, her classmate Sabekunnahar Tamanna said.

The alleged victim became very weak due to the hunger strike she started at the Raju Memorial on the campus on Thursday, Tamanna told bdnews24.com.

Tilottoma Shikder, a leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s Dhaka University unit and former deputy cultural affairs secretary of DUCSU, said around midnight that the doctors wanted to keep the young woman for another 24 hours.

“But she is refusing to stay. She wants to go back to the campus,” Tilottoma told bdnews24.com over the phone.

The doctors put her on saline drips and warned that she would suffer a cardiac arrest if she left, the former DUCSU leader said.

The alleged victim told bdnews24.com over the phone that she was “feeling better”.

“I don’t want to die here. I will die at the altar of the Raju Memorial sculpture if I have to. Death will bring me justice. I will go back there when this bag of saline is finished,” she added.

She had earlier sought Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s help to get justice and threatened to take her own life if the six are not tried.

After she began the strike demanding the arrest of Nur and the others, she had said: “Why no one has been arrested 17 days after the filing of the case? I think police are biased because the accused are influential.”

The student of Dhaka University’s Islamic studies, who accused former DUCSU vice-president Nurul Haque Nur and five other anti-quota movement leaders in a rape case, was put on a saline drip after she fell ill during a hunger strike on the campus on Oct 10, 2020. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

The police said on Friday they were focusing on key suspects Hasan Al Mamun and Nazmul Hasan Sohag, both “fugitives”.

Nur has attended events in the past few days, but the police said they needed more evidence to arrest him.

The alleged victim, a student of Dhaka University’s Islamic studies who had been involved in the anti-quota movement, has accused Mamun of raping her in January with the promise of marriage.

Mamun is a student of the same department. He was suspended by the Bangladesh Council to Protect General Students’ Rights, a platform that organised the movement, as its convenor after the rape allegation surfaced.

Sohag is also accused of raping the young woman promising her help.

Nur faces charges of making threats of defaming her after delaying the process of trial with a false promise of justice.

The three others -- Saiful Islam, Nazmul Huda and Abdullah Hil Baki -- are charged with abetting the crimes.