Bangladesh records 1,193 new virus cases, another 24 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Oct 2020 03:20 PM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2020 03:20 PM BdST
Bangladesh has posted 1,193 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally so far to 378,266.
The death toll climbed to 5,524 after 24 fatalities were registered until 8 am Sunday, the government said in a statement.
The number of recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 1,495 patients recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 292,860.
A total of 9,467 samples were tested at 109 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 12.60 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 77.42 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.46 percent.
Globally, over 37.21 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.07 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
Most Read
- Dhaka University rape accuser on hunger strike is hospitalised after falling ill
- Singapore Airlines to resume passenger flights to Dhaka on Oct 20
- Ananta Jalil draws controversy after blaming 'indecent clothes' for rape
- No HSC exams this year, students to be evaluated on average JSC, SSC scores
- BNP activists hurl brickbats at Fakhrul’s home in protest over nomination
- Protesters block Shahbagh in push for arrest of Nur, Mamun in rape case
- Apathy for health rules spurs virus resurgence in Chattogram
- North Korea unveils 'monster' new intercontinental ballistic missile at parade
- British-Bangladeshi centenarian Dabirul made OBE for fundraising efforts during Ramadan
- Three killed, 12 injured as train ram bus at Feni level crossing