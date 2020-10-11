Bangladesh records 1,193 new virus cases, another 24 die

The death toll climbed to 5,524 after 24 fatalities were registered until 8 am Sunday, the government said in a statement.

The number of recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 1,495 patients recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 292,860.

A total of 9,467 samples were tested at 109 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 12.60 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.

The official figures put the recovery rate at 77.42 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.46 percent.

Globally, over 37.21 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.07 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.