Anti-rape protesters block Motijheel's Shapla Square
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Oct 2020 05:06 PM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2020 05:06 PM BdST
A group of students has launched protests at Dhaka's Motijheel to demand that sex offenders be brought to justice amid a recent spate of rapes and other forms of sexual violence against women across Bangladesh.
The protesters descended on Shapla Square around 1:30 pm on Sunday, bringing traffic on the key thoroughfare to a standstill, according to Motijheel Police OC Monir Hossain Molla.
"Students of Motijheel Ideal College, Motijheel Govt Boys High School have taken to the streets to call for action against rapists. Later, they blockaded the road. I still can't say how long the blockade will last," he told bdnews24.com.
Hundreds of students have joined the demonstrations under the banner of 'anti-rape movement', raising numerous slogans condemning the perpetrators.
It is the latest in a series of protests across the country over the last few weeks after two recent cases of sexual assault in Noakhali and rape at MC College in Sylhet sparked public outrage.
The government has already initiated steps to impose the capital punishment for rape in response to the demands of various student and human rights groups for strict action against the offenders.
Law Minister Anisul Huq said a legal amendment would be proposed at a cabinet meeting on Monday.
Most Read
- Dhaka University rape accuser on hunger strike is hospitalised after falling ill
- Singapore Airlines to resume passenger flights to Dhaka on Oct 20
- Ananta Jalil draws controversy after blaming 'indecent clothes' for rape
- No HSC exams this year, students to be evaluated on average JSC, SSC scores
- BNP activists hurl brickbats at Fakhrul’s home in protest over nomination
- Protesters block Shahbagh in push for arrest of Nur, Mamun in rape case
- Apathy for health rules spurs virus resurgence in Chattogram
- North Korea unveils 'monster' new intercontinental ballistic missile at parade
- British-Bangladeshi centenarian Dabirul made OBE for fundraising efforts during Ramadan
- Three killed, 12 injured as train ram bus at Feni level crossing