Anti-rape protesters block Motijheel's Shapla Square

The protesters descended on Shapla Square around 1:30 pm on Sunday, bringing traffic on the key thoroughfare to a standstill, according to Motijheel Police OC Monir Hossain Molla.

"Students of Motijheel Ideal College, Motijheel Govt Boys High School have taken to the streets to call for action against rapists. Later, they blockaded the road. I still can't say how long the blockade will last," he told bdnews24.com.

Hundreds of students have joined the demonstrations under the banner of 'anti-rape movement', raising numerous slogans condemning the perpetrators.

It is the latest in a series of protests across the country over the last few weeks after two recent cases of sexual assault in Noakhali and rape at MC College in Sylhet sparked public outrage.

The government has already initiated steps to impose the capital punishment for rape in response to the demands of various student and human rights groups for strict action against the offenders.

Law Minister Anisul Huq said a legal amendment would be proposed at a cabinet meeting on Monday.