DU student, who brought rape charges against quota movement leader, falls ill during hunger strike

She became physically weak after fasting for 27 hours and was given primary care on Friday night.

The student, who is observing a hunger strike at the altar of Raju Sculpture on the university campus, is pursuing her postgraduate degree in Islamic Studies.

She had initiated a case with Lalbagh police against Hasan Al Mamun, a postgraduate student from the same department who is currently serving as the convener of the Bangladesh Council to Protect General Students’ Rights, a platform for students demanding reforms to the quota system in government services.

Former DUCSU vice president Nurul Haque Nur is also named in the case on charges of abetting the crime.

A medical team led by Dr Sheikh Md Al Amin, the president of Dhaka Medical College's Chhatra League unit, administered first aid to her, according to the former AGS of Rokeya Hall Falguni Das Tanvi.

"We requested her to eat some food. But she is determined to continue with the hunger strike until the accused are caught," she told Falguni told bdnews24.com.

"She fell ill at night as a result of not eating for 27 hours straight. Later, a team of doctors came and gave her saline.”

Jasmine Akhter Ripa, a medical intern at Salimullah Medical College Hospital, who was with the student on Saturday, said, "She became weak at night as she hadn't eaten anything for a long time."

“Her condition is getting worse. So far she has vomited 11 times. We are giving her saline for now.”

The university's proctorial team is working to ensure her safety, according to DU Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani.

"Our assistant proctor went to see her. We are all beside her. She is getting all the necessary assistance from the university."