Bangladesh logs 1,203 virus cases in a day, death toll hits 5,500
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Oct 2020 03:14 PM BdST Updated: 10 Oct 2020 03:14 PM BdST
Bangladesh's coronavirus death toll has reached 5,500 after 23 new fatalities from the disease were registered in the latest daily count.
The caseload jumped to 377,073 after 1,203 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, the government said in a statement.
The number of recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 1,453 patients recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 291,365.
A total of 10,859 samples were tested at 109 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 11.08 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 77.27 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.46 percent.
Globally, over 36.88 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.06 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
