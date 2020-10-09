Bangladesh records 17 virus deaths in a day, caseload reaches 375,870

The caseload jumped to 375,870 after 1,278 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday, the government said in a statement.

The number of recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 1,596 patients recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 289,912.

Globally, over 36.54 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.06 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.