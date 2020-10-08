Samrat taken back to jail from hospital after 11 months

Samrat was discharged from the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, or BSMMU, and taken to Keraniganj Central Jail on Wednesday, said Senior Jail Super Suvash Kumar Das.

“He is yet to fully recover and has been taken to the jail hospital."

Samrat was taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital from a “high-security cell” at Kashimpur Central Jail due to his illness in November 2019. He was moved to BSMMU afterwards, Suvash added.

Samrat landed in the central jail following his arrest over his alleged ties to the illegal casino business in October 2019.

Samrat, the president of Jubo League’s Dhaka South wing, was expelled by the organisation following his arrest.

He came under the spotlight after the Rapid Action Battalion unearthed illegal casino hubs in sporting clubs in Dhaka on Sept 18.

RAB arrested Samrat and his close aide Enamul Haque Arman in Cumilla on Oct 7.

Later, they raided his office in Bhuiyan Trade Centre at Kakrail and recovered a loaded pistol, 1,160 Yaba pills, 19 bottles of foreign liquor, two kangaroo skins and electric equipment to torture people, according to the RAB.

A mobile court handed Samrat a six-month prison sentence for possession of the kangaroo skins under the Wild Animal Protection Act and he was later sent to the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.

Two cases were also initiated against him under the Narcotics Control Act and Arms Act with the Ramna Police Station.

Police pressed charges against Samrat over the possession of an illegal firearm on Oct 6.

The Anti-Corruption Commission filed separate cases against Samrat and his aide Arman on charges of amassing illegal wealth on Nov 12.