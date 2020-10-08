Policeman accused of raping woman on marriage pretext in Narayanganj
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Oct 2020 02:44 PM BdST Updated: 08 Oct 2020 02:44 PM BdST
A constable at Narayanganj's Siddhirganj police station has been accused of raping a woman on the pretext of marriage.
The woman as plaintiff started a case against Constable Abdul Kuddus Nayan, 35, on Wednesday.
The constable is currently posted at the Rajarbagh Police Lines.
Addressing the matter, Siddhirganj Police OC Kamrul Faruk said Constable Nayan met the alleged victim on a social media platform about two years ago. The two developed a romantic relationship and were later married by a mosque cleric.
But they did not have a marriage certificate or other registration papers, according to the OC.
"The woman works at a beauty parlour. She alleges that she was raped on the pretext of marriage. A case has been initiated under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act."
Police are investigating the allegations and will take action against Nayan if the accusations are found to be true, added OC Faruk.
Most Read
- No HSC exams this year, students to be evaluated on average JSC, SSC scores
- AL leader arrested for ‘raping’ expat’s wife by ‘threatening’ to circulate video
- ‘One rape is one too many’: UN expresses ‘serious concerns’ over violence against women in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh records 1,520 new virus cases in a day, another 35 die
- Bangladesh offered discount to encourage filing tax return online. Now the website is down
- Government decision to scrap HSC exams amid pandemic greeted with relief
- Man detained after video of woman stripped naked and assaulted goes viral
- Jail employees face charges after using ‘Baby Shark’ song to punish inmates
- Saudi Arabia extends visas for Bangladeshi migrant workers to Oct 30
- Fire breaks out at Bangladesh Rohingya camp; police suspect arson