No gas supply to Dhaka's Matikata for 8 hours

The outage began at 10 am Thursday and will continue until 6 pm, the state utility company said in a notice.

The disruption will affect all households and establishments across Matikata Fallpatti, ECB Chattar and Matikata Bazar to West Matikata.

Titas Gas has initiated repairs of gas pipes across Dhaka recently. The work is being conducted in different neighbourhoods of the capital, an official said.