No gas supply to Dhaka's Matikata for 8 hours
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Oct 2020 11:27 AM BdST Updated: 08 Oct 2020 11:27 AM BdST
The gas supply has been turned off to the neighbourhood of Matikata in Dhaka for 8 hours due to repair work on a pipeline, said Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company.
The outage began at 10 am Thursday and will continue until 6 pm, the state utility company said in a notice.
The disruption will affect all households and establishments across Matikata Fallpatti, ECB Chattar and Matikata Bazar to West Matikata.
Titas Gas has initiated repairs of gas pipes across Dhaka recently. The work is being conducted in different neighbourhoods of the capital, an official said.
