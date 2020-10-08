Good road network will boost economic growth, says Hasina

She was speaking at the virtual opening ceremony of the Itna-Mithamain-Astagram road in Kishoreganj district via video conference at Gonobhaban on Thursday.

Hasina said, “We are building a road network across Bangladesh so that the communication system along with the waterways remains dynamic. We are enhancing rail connectivity by re-establishing and expanding rail links to new areas. We are increasing connectivity on roads and waterways."

“When the communication system is good, people will have the benefit of transporting goods. This will bring economic independence to the people and Bangladesh will be the hunger and poverty-free 'Shonar Bangla' as envisaged by the Father of the Nation.”

The 29.73 km road starts from the heart of the haor area in Itna and stretches all the way to Astagram via Mithamain. It was constructed at a cost of Tk 8.74 billion. President Abdul Hamid flagged off the construction work on April 21, 2016.

Officials say that the construction of this road has reduced the sufferings of the people of the haor and created new jobs.

The Itna-Mithamin-Astagram road which sprawls across a huge body of water in the haor has now become an attractive tourist destination.

In her address, Hasina thanked President Hamid and said, “If the president had not taken this initiative, and had not repeatedly told us about the road, it would have been unthinkable for such a road to be built in this region. But today, through his inspiration and his initiative, we have been able to make this road.”

The prime minister also expressed hope that the new road would alleviate the plight of people of Kishoreganj's haor areas.