Fire breaks out at Bangladesh Rohingya camp; police suspect arson

  Cox’s Bazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Oct 2020 03:00 AM BdST Updated: 08 Oct 2020 03:00 AM BdST

A fire has broken out at Kutupalong Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar amid tensions after deadly clashes between two groups of refugees.

Police suspect one of the groups carried out an arson attack on the camp in Ukhiya, said Md Rafiqul Islam, an additional superintendent of police in the district.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence crew rushed to Block-C of the camp, the largest refugee encampment in the world, after hearing about the incident on Wednesday night.

The fire broke out around 11:15pm and was not doused until after midnight, Rafiqul said.

At least eight people have been killed in the clashes between old and new refugees over control of the camp in past few days.

