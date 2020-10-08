Fire breaks out at Bangladesh Rohingya camp; police suspect arson
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Oct 2020 03:00 AM BdST Updated: 08 Oct 2020 03:00 AM BdST
A fire has broken out at Kutupalong Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar amid tensions after deadly clashes between two groups of refugees.
Police suspect one of the groups carried out an arson attack on the camp in Ukhiya, said Md Rafiqul Islam, an additional superintendent of police in the district.
The Fire Service and Civil Defence crew rushed to Block-C of the camp, the largest refugee encampment in the world, after hearing about the incident on Wednesday night.
The fire broke out around 11:15pm and was not doused until after midnight, Rafiqul said.
At least eight people have been killed in the clashes between old and new refugees over control of the camp in past few days.
More stories
Most Read
- No HSC exams this year, students to be evaluated on average JSC, SSC scores
- Man detained after video of woman stripped naked and assaulted goes viral
- Sole survivor? Saudi Arabia doubles down on oil to outlast rivals
- Bangladesh records 1,520 new virus cases in a day, another 35 die
- Bangladesh is ready to battle a second wave of coronavirus, says health minister
- COVID-19 vaccine may be ready by year-end: WHO's Tedros
- Jail employees face charges after using ‘Baby Shark’ song to punish inmates
- A revival: Bangladeshi jute farmers thrilled by record high prices as exports soar 40pc
- BTRC taking down Noakhali woman’s assault video as home minister vows action
- Police arrest two more suspects over assault on Noakhali woman