Bangladesh records 20 new virus deaths, caseload jumps by 1,441
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Oct 2020 03:36 PM BdST Updated: 08 Oct 2020 03:36 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 20 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking the death toll to 5,460.
The caseload jumped to 374,592 after 1,441 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, the government said.
The number of recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 1,685 patients recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 288,316.
A total of 12,605 samples were tested at 109 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 11.43 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 76.97 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.46 percent.
Globally, over 36.17 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.05 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
