Bangladesh plans capital punishment for rape as protests flare
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Oct 2020 06:13 PM BdST Updated: 08 Oct 2020 06:13 PM BdST
The government plans to introduce capital punishment in rape cases as protests have continued over the recent incidents of sexual violence against women.
A proposal for the legal amendment will be placed at a cabinet meeting on Oct 12, Law Minister Anisul Huq told bdnews24.com on Thursday.
More to follow
More stories
- Daily count: 20 virus deaths, 1,441 cases
- Policeman accused of rape in Narayanganj
- SC fines three convicts in Muhuri murder
- Govt building communication network across country: PM
- Gas outage hits Dhaka's Matikata
- AL leader ‘rapes’ expat’s wife
- Fire breaks out at Rohingya camp
- UN expresses ‘concerns’ over rapes
Most Read
- No HSC exams this year, students to be evaluated on average JSC, SSC scores
- AL leader arrested for ‘raping’ expat’s wife by ‘threatening’ to circulate video
- ‘One rape is one too many’: UN expresses ‘serious concerns’ over violence against women in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh offered discount to encourage filing tax return online. Now the website is down
- Government decision to scrap HSC exams amid pandemic greeted with relief
- Jail employees face charges after using ‘Baby Shark’ song to punish inmates
- Man detained after video of woman stripped naked and assaulted goes viral
- Fire breaks out at Bangladesh Rohingya camp; police suspect arson
- Saudi Arabia extends visas for Bangladeshi migrant workers to Oct 30
- Bangladesh will not use vaccines without WHO approval