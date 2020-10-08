Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh plans capital punishment for rape as protests flare

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Oct 2020 06:13 PM BdST Updated: 08 Oct 2020 06:13 PM BdST

The government plans to introduce capital punishment in rape cases as protests have continued over the recent incidents of sexual violence against women.

A proposal for the legal amendment will be placed at a cabinet meeting on Oct 12, Law Minister Anisul Huq told bdnews24.com on Thursday.

 

 

More to follow

