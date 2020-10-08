 AL leader arrested for ‘raping’ expat’s wife by ‘threatening’ to circulate video

The accused, Golzar Hossain, 35, is joint general secretary of the ruling party’s Zonail union unit at Baraigram Upazila.

The woman, who lives in nearby Haripur union in Chatmohar Upazila of Pabna, said in a case that Golzar had developed a relationship with her when her husband went to Saudi Arabia two years ago.

Golzar filmed video of their intimate moments and raped her on a number of occasions by threatening to spread it on the internet, the woman alleged.

He also extorted Tk 520,000 from her, she said in the case.

When her husband returned home a month ago and asked her for the money, she told him that Golzar had it, according to the case dossier.

As the husband demanded the money from Golzar, the local Awami League leader beat him up on Oct 2, prompting the migrant worker to lodge a police complaint.

The influential people of the area held a court of arbitration to help the expatriate retrieve the money on Wednesday evening.

The woman revealed her past relationship and the alleged incidents of rape at the arbitration, foiling the bid for mediation.

The law enforcers arrested Golzar the same night after the woman started the case, said Aminul Islam, chief of Chatmohar Police Station.