AL leader arrested for ‘raping’ expat’s wife by ‘threatening’ to circulate video
Pabna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Oct 2020 03:47 AM BdST Updated: 08 Oct 2020 03:47 AM BdST
Police have arrested a local leader of the Awami League in Natore on charges of raping the wife of an expatriate who works in Saudi Arabia.
The accused, Golzar Hossain, 35, is joint general secretary of the ruling party’s Zonail union unit at Baraigram Upazila.
The woman, who lives in nearby Haripur union in Chatmohar Upazila of Pabna, said in a case that Golzar had developed a relationship with her when her husband went to Saudi Arabia two years ago.
Golzar filmed video of their intimate moments and raped her on a number of occasions by threatening to spread it on the internet, the woman alleged.
He also extorted Tk 520,000 from her, she said in the case.
When her husband returned home a month ago and asked her for the money, she told him that Golzar had it, according to the case dossier.
As the husband demanded the money from Golzar, the local Awami League leader beat him up on Oct 2, prompting the migrant worker to lodge a police complaint.
The influential people of the area held a court of arbitration to help the expatriate retrieve the money on Wednesday evening.
The woman revealed her past relationship and the alleged incidents of rape at the arbitration, foiling the bid for mediation.
The law enforcers arrested Golzar the same night after the woman started the case, said Aminul Islam, chief of Chatmohar Police Station.
Most Read
- No HSC exams this year, students to be evaluated on average JSC, SSC scores
- Man detained after video of woman stripped naked and assaulted goes viral
- Sole survivor? Saudi Arabia doubles down on oil to outlast rivals
- Bangladesh records 1,520 new virus cases in a day, another 35 die
- Bangladesh is ready to battle a second wave of coronavirus, says health minister
- Jail employees face charges after using ‘Baby Shark’ song to punish inmates
- COVID-19 vaccine may be ready by year-end: WHO's Tedros
- A revival: Bangladeshi jute farmers thrilled by record high prices as exports soar 40pc
- Police arrest two more suspects over assault on Noakhali woman
- BTRC taking down Noakhali woman’s assault video as home minister vows action