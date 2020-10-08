2002 attack on Hasina's motorcade: HC orders disposal of case in 3 months
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Oct 2020 05:03 PM BdST Updated: 08 Oct 2020 05:03 PM BdST
The High Court has ordered the authorities to settle within three months the case over an attack on Sheikh Hasina’s motorcade in Satkhira in 2002.
Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the order on Thursday. The virtual bench also set aside a previous rule questioning the validity of the trial proceedings against an accused named Rakibur Rahman.
Lawyer Mahbubuddin Khokon represented Rakibur while Additional Attorney General SM Muneer and Assistant Attorney General Md Mizanur Rahman appeared for the state.
Three cases were filed over the attack on the motorcade of Hasina, the then leader of the opposition, on Aug 30, 2002, under the homicide, explosive and arms law.
Rakib, who has been charged with attempted murder, appealed to the High Court for a dismissal of the case in 2017, saying he was 10 years old at the time of the attack.
The High Court subsequently put a freeze on the case proceedings on Aug 23, 2017 and issued a rule on the dismissal of the case.
The case has been on hold ever since but Additional Attorney General SM Muneer recently moved the court for a hearing on the rule.
The hearing on the matter later began on Sept 24, culminating in the dismissal of the rule on Thursday.
“The court has scrapped the rule. As it is an old case, the court has ordered its disposal in three months. Besides, the petitioner was over 16 years old when the charge-sheet was submitted against him. Therefore, he does not need to be tried in a juvenile court,” Deputy Attorney General Mizannur Rahman told reporters.
On Aug 30, 2002, Awami League chief Hasina went to Satkhira Central Hospital to visit a rape victim who was the wife of a freedom fighter.
Her motorcade was attacked in front of the Kalaroa Upazila BNP office while she was on her way back to Dhaka. Aside from the bomb attack and vandalism of cars, gunshots were also fired at Hasina.
Central leaders of the Awami League accompanying Hasina along with local leaders, activists and journalists were all injured in the attack. Moslem Uddin, the then general secretary of Kolaroa Awami League, later sought to file a case over the incident with the Kolaroa police station but the law-enforcing agency refused to record it.
Moslem Uddin then filed a complaint at the Satkhira Court on Sept 21, 2014, more than a decade after the attack. The court subsequently ordered the police to start a case on the basis of the complaint.
On May 17, 2015, police submitted a charge-sheet against 27 people, including Habibul Islam Habib, the then BNP MP. But the defendants appealed to the High Court after the trial opened on Jul 10, 2017 after which the proceedings were stayed.
