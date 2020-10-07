Saudi Arabia extends visas for Bangladeshi migrant workers to Oct 30
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Oct 2020 06:50 PM BdST Updated: 07 Oct 2020 06:50 PM BdST
The government of Saudi Arabia has extended visas for Bangladeshi migrant workers until Oct 30, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said.
He revealed the decision on Wednesday as the expatriates’ struggle to return to the Middle Eastern kingdom continued.
More to follow
