Police arrest two more suspects over assault on Noakhali woman

The latest detainees were identified as Nur Hossain Russel, 30, and Md Sohag, 21.

They were apprehended during police raids in various parts of the district on Tuesday, Noakhali's Superintendent of Police Md Alamgir Hossain said.

Russel and Sohag were not named in the case over the incident but their involvement was revealed by the other suspects during interrogation, SP Hossain told bdnews24.com.

Police have also appealed to a court to include Delowar Hossain, the leader of a local criminal gang who was apprehended by RAB, as an arrestee in the case.

Meanwhile, the law-enforcement agency also appealed for a remand order against 'Shaju', a named suspect in the case, on Wednesday, said SP Hossain.

He added that police are working to quickly arrest all suspects and complete the investigation of the incident, which has caused a stir in the country.

A case was filed against nine people over the beating of the woman stripped naked. The arrests came after an online video of the torture went viral, sparking public outrage on social media.

A video, posted on social media on Oct 4, was recorded from start to finish of the torture act and is believed to have taken place on Sept 2. This is the latest incident in an escalating wave of violence against women in Bangladesh, Amnesty International said in a statement on Tuesday.

RAPE CASE AGAINST DELOWAR, ANOTHER

Meanwhile, the victim of the assaults has initiated a rape case against Delowar and his associate Abul Kalam under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act on Tuesday, Begumganj Model Police OC Harun Ur Rashid Chowdhury said.

The woman alleges that Delowar had raped her twice, with the first incident taking place a year ago while the second occurred a few days before Ramadan this year.

Kalam had also attempted to rape her on the second occasion, according to the case statement.

Delowar will now be shown arrested in the rape case while efforts are underway to nab Kalam, said OC Harun.

Earlier on Tuesday, Al-Mahmud Faizul Kabir, director of the National Human Rights Commission in Noakhali, told reporters that the victim had divulged information about the rape to the commission's probe team.

He added that the commission was planning to start a case against the perpetrators through its panel of lawyers.