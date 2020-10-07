No HSC exams this year, students to be evaluated on average JSC, SSC scores

Instead, a new marking system will be introduced whereby students will be evaluated on the basis of their performances in the JSC and SSC exams, Education Minister Dipu Moni said in a media briefing on Wednesday.

"The HSC exams in 2020 will not be directly held but we've decided to use a different assessment method. They have already passed two public examinations. The results of HSC will therefore be determined by averaging the scores of their JSC and SSC exams,” she explained.

The government is planning to announce the final results of the HSC exams by December so that the college admission process can start in January, said Dipu Moni.