Family frustrated as court commutes death sentences for Gopal Muhury murder

The convicts will now serve prison time until death, according to the verdict of the top appeals court on the nearly 19-year-old case on Tuesday.

Tasleem Uddin Montu, Azam and Alamgir Kabir alias Baitta Alamgir were the convicts who had been handed down the death penalty in the case.

Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta, who represented the state at the court, said: “The death sentences have been reduced to prison time until death. The decision will be made public once the verdict is published. A short order is out today.”

On Nov 16, 2001, Principal Muhury, 60, was shot dead at his own home at Chattogram city’s Jamal Khan Road by Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir activists, five weeks after the four-party alliance came to power.

Muhury’s wife Uma Muhuri, the then railway audit official, filed a murder case with Chattogram’s Kotwali police.

In July 2006, the trial court delivered death sentences to the convicts.

Uma initially declined to give her reaction after the Appellate Division pronounced the verdict.

“I don’t have anything to say. Only those, who have suffered such loss, will understand the pain. What will I tell my children?” she asked, while speaking to bdnews24.com after hearing the news of the verdict on TV.

“The Appellate Division verdict on Baba’s murder!!! They waked Baba up in the morning, calling him ‘Sir’. And shot him in the head at point blank range after making him sit on the chair. What a cold-blooded murder it was,” their daughter Sudipta Muhury Soma, who lives abroad, wrote on Facebook.

In reply to a comment on the post, she wrote, “After all… Couldn’t we get something better?”