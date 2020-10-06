Two more suspects arrested over assaults on Noakhali woman

The latest arrestees are Shaju, 21, son of Lokman Hossain from East Eklashpur and Mozammel Hossain Shohag, 48, a member of the Union Parishad and a resident of Joykrishnapur village.

Shaju was arrested in Dhaka’s Shahbagh, while Begumganj police detained Shohag from his hometown, said Harunur Rashid Chowdhury, chief of Begumganj Police Station.

Shohag was shown arrested in the case after he was named in the statement given by the victim, while Shaju was already named in the case, the OC said.

On Sunday, police arrested Rahim and Rahmatullah. RAB arrested another key suspect, named Badal, in Dhaka and ‘mastermind’ Delowar Hossain in Narayanganj on the same day.

RAB has handed over Badal to Begumganj police. He was supposed to be presented to the Noakhali Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court along with Shaju and Shohag on Tuesday seeking a remand order.

A case was filed against nine people over the beating of the woman stripped naked. The arrests came after an online video of the torture went viral, sparking public outrage on social media.

A video, posted on social media on Oct 4, was recorded from start to finish of the torture act and is believed to have taken place on Sept 2. This is the latest incident in an escalating wave of violence against women in Bangladesh, Amnesty International said in a statement on Tuesday.

A court on Monday granted the police to interrogate Rahim and Rahmat in their custody for six days.