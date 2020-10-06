Four Rohingya refugees killed in clashes at Bangladesh camp
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Oct 2020 10:34 PM BdST Updated: 06 Oct 2020 10:34 PM BdST
At least four Rohingya refugees have been killed in clashes at a camp in Cox’s Bazar.
Md Shamsuddoza, the additional commissioner of refugee, relief and repatriation, said two groups of refugees clashed over the control of Kutupalong camp on Tuesday evening.
The army, Rapid Action Battalion, police and Armed Police Battalion were working to bring the situation under control.
The refugees killed in the clashes could not be identified immediately.
Rafiqul Islam, the additional superintendent of police in the district, said three of the bodies had bullet wounds while the other victim was slaughtered.
A member of Ansar force was also injured during the clashes, he added.
Shamsuddoza said clashes and gunfight between old and new refugees continued in the world’s largest refugee encampment in Kutupalong for several days.
Three refugees were killed during clashes on Sunday and Monday.
The RAB detained nine refugees and seized loaded firearms during a drive on the camp on Tuesday morning.
- BTRC removing Noakhali woman’s assault video
- Madrasa teacher arrested in rape case
- Govt reports 1,499 new virus cases, 30 deaths
- Police, protesters scuffle at anti-rape rally
- SC reduces death to life imprisonment for 3 in Gopal Muhuri murder
- Two more arrested over assaults on Noakhali woman
- Ensure justice to Noakhali woman: AI
- Biman, Saudia ease passenger curbs
Most Read
- Man detained after video of woman stripped naked and assaulted goes viral
- India’s new High Commissioner Doraiswami arrives in Bangladesh on foot
- 'Delowar Bahini' gangsters stripped Noakhali woman naked, assaulted her: RAB
- Data privacy: Bangladesh moves to bar leaking of audio and video calls
- Bangladesh police, protesters scuffle at anti-rape rally
- Dhaka North City moves to take all overhead cables underground
- PM Advisor Salman F Rahman questions Walton Hi-Tech IPO
- Two more suspects arrested over assaults on Noakhali woman
- Bangladesh must deliver justice after brutal attack on woman: Amnesty
- Biman, Saudia relax passenger limit for flights carrying stranded Bangladeshi workers