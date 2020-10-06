Four Rohingya refugees killed in clashes at Bangladesh camp

Md Shamsuddoza, the additional commissioner of refugee, relief and repatriation, said two groups of refugees clashed over the control of Kutupalong camp on Tuesday evening.

The army, Rapid Action Battalion, police and Armed Police Battalion were working to bring the situation under control.

The refugees killed in the clashes could not be identified immediately.

Rafiqul Islam, the additional superintendent of police in the district, said three of the bodies had bullet wounds while the other victim was slaughtered.

A member of Ansar force was also injured during the clashes, he added.

Shamsuddoza said clashes and gunfight between old and new refugees continued in the world’s largest refugee encampment in Kutupalong for several days.

Three refugees were killed during clashes on Sunday and Monday.

The RAB detained nine refugees and seized loaded firearms during a drive on the camp on Tuesday morning.