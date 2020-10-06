Court reduces punishment for 3 death-row convicts in Gopal Muhuri murder

A virtual appellate bench led by Justice M Imman Ali on Tuesday issued the order on the nearly 19-year-old case, commuting the death sentence for the convicts.

Tasleem Uddin Montu, Azam and Alamgir Kabir alias Baitta Alamgir were the convicts who received the death penalty in the case.

Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta, who represented the state at the court, said: “The death sentences were reduced to prison time until death. The decision will be made public once the verdict is published. A short order is out today.”

Gopal Muhuri

On Nov 16, 2001, Principal Muhuri, 60, was shot dead at his own home at Chattogram city’s Jamal Khan Road by Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir activists, five weeks after the four-party alliance came to power.

Muhuri’s wife, the then railway audit official, filed a murder case with Chattogram’s Kotwali police.

In July 2006, the trial court delivered death sentences to the convicts.