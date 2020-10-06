Court reduces punishment for 3 death-row convicts in Gopal Muhuri murder
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Oct 2020 01:04 PM BdST Updated: 06 Oct 2020 01:26 PM BdST
Three death-row convicts in the murder of Gopal Krishna Muhuri, the principal of Chattogram’s Nazirhat College, will now serve prison time until death, according to a new order issued by the Appellate Division.
A virtual appellate bench led by Justice M Imman Ali on Tuesday issued the order on the nearly 19-year-old case, commuting the death sentence for the convicts.
Tasleem Uddin Montu, Azam and Alamgir Kabir alias Baitta Alamgir were the convicts who received the death penalty in the case.
Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta, who represented the state at the court, said: “The death sentences were reduced to prison time until death. The decision will be made public once the verdict is published. A short order is out today.”
Gopal Muhuri
Muhuri’s wife, the then railway audit official, filed a murder case with Chattogram’s Kotwali police.
In July 2006, the trial court delivered death sentences to the convicts.
