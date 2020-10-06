BTRC taking down Noakhali woman’s assault video as home minister vows action

Amid a growing chorus of call for maximum punishment of the offenders amid a spate of rapes and torture of women, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said the authorities will act within the legal bounds.

The BNP, however, says that the ministers’ comments have encouraged the rapists.

The BTRC was able to block 17 to 18 links of the video until Tuesday afternoon, said its Chairman Jahurul Haque.

“It’s an ongoing process. It won’t be possible to block all the links quickly,” he added.

Jahurul also said they had asked Facebook, YouTube and other social platforms to remove the video.

The BTRC chairman said they would use a tool to prevent the spread of such contents from social media after the passage of a law.

“The problem is they [social media firms] don’t always entertain our requests,” he said.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission had begun executing the order immediately after seeing media reports on it though they were yet to get a copy of the court ruling, Jahurul said.

“We will continue our work because we are bound to follow Supreme Court orders,” he added.

The High Court on Monday also ordered the BTRC chairman to save a copy of the video on a USB drive or compact disc. Jahurul said the order meant to preserve evidence for use against defendants.

The law-enforcing agencies have arrested six people, including a local union council member, for their alleged involvement with the incident in Noakhali's Begumganj.

The victim has started a case against nine people for stripping her naked before beating her. The arrests came after the online video of the torture went viral, sparking public outrage on social media and street protests.

The video, posted on social media on Oct 4, was recorded from start to finish of the torture act and is believed to have taken place on Sept 2.

This is the latest incident in an escalating wave of violence against women in

Bangladesh, Amnesty International said in a statement on Tuesday.

‘MAXIMUM PUNISHMENT’

Home Minister Kamal said the perpetrators in Noakhali showed “extreme barbarism” and all of them will “surely” get the maximum punishment as per the law.

Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. File Photo

“We will try so that the law enforcement can make a fine investigation report,” he told reporters at the Secretariat in Dhaka.

He described the rape of a woman allegedly by a group of Bangladesh Chhatra League activists in Sylhet’s MC College as “unfortunate”.

Protesters have demanded his resignation for the law enforcement’s failure to ensure safety of women.

Kamal, however, said the law enforcers were able to catch the culprits whenever such incidents occurred.

“The law-enforcing agencies have never shown negligence. They have acted properly,” he said.

Asked why it took a month for the police to begin investigating the Noakhali incident, the minister said that the victims usually try to conceal such incidents out of fear of ignominy.

“The law enforcers acted immediately after they came to know about it,” he said.