Bangladesh police, protesters scuffle at anti-rape rally

As they started a march towards the Prime Minister’s Office, the procession was obstructed by the police, which escalated to scuffles between the protesters and law-enforcers.

The police at one point clubbed the protesters.

As part of an anti-rape programme, Chhatra Union leaders and workers began protests under the banner of “People and Students Against Rape and Oppression” and gathered in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh around 12pm.

Writers, poets, artists and women’s rights activists came around to join the protests.

Around 1:15 pm, the rally hoisted a black flag and started march towards the Prime Minister’s Office from the Shahbagh intersection. They were barricaded by the police at the Hotel Intercontinental intersection.

That triggered scuffles between the rally participants and the police who used batons and injured several Chhatra Union members.

The rally then took position at the intersection and continued the demonstration demanding punishment to rapists. They also called for the resignation of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

Protesters demanded death to the culprits and effective steps against oppression from the state, while slogans rang out across the area.

The demonstration lasted half an hour there before the protesters retreated to the Dhaka University TSC area.