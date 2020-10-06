Bangladesh police, protesters scuffle at anti-rape rally
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Oct 2020 03:05 PM BdST Updated: 06 Oct 2020 03:10 PM BdST
Protesters have brought out a black flag rally, demanding justice for rapes and other forms of sexual violence.
As they started a march towards the Prime Minister’s Office, the procession was obstructed by the police, which escalated to scuffles between the protesters and law-enforcers.
The police at one point clubbed the protesters.
Writers, poets, artists and women’s rights activists came around to join the protests.
That triggered scuffles between the rally participants and the police who used batons and injured several Chhatra Union members.
Protesters demanded death to the culprits and effective steps against oppression from the state, while slogans rang out across the area.
The demonstration lasted half an hour there before the protesters retreated to the Dhaka University TSC area.
