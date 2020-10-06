Bangladesh logs 1,499 new virus cases in a day, deaths top 5,400
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Oct 2020 03:32 PM BdST Updated: 06 Oct 2020 03:32 PM BdST
Bangladesh has posted 1,499 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking the tally so far to 371,631.
The death toll jumped to 5,405 after 30 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, the government said.
The number of recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 1,651 patients recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 284,833.
A total of 12,345 samples were tested at 109 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 12.14 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 76.64 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.45 percent.
Globally, over 35.50 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.04 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
