Take children to play outdoors while school is closed, says Hasina

"The children are our future and it is necessary for them to play, exercise and take part in cultural activities if they are to become proper adults," she said.

The prime minister made the remarks at Ganabhaban on Monday marking World Children’s Day and launch of the Children’s Rights Week 2020 campaign.

“Since children are unable to go to school in the midst of this pandemic, please try to take your children to a nearby park or some other place for at least an hour or so,” she said, addressing parents.

“Allow them to run and play. I think it’s important to give them these opportunities for their health and their mental wellbeing.”

Everyone needs to follow the health protocols amid the pandemic, she said.

“But I think it is most important, amid this coronavirus, to make arrangements for children to play, get some sun and fresh air. So I ask you to see to those needs.”

The prime minister also spoke about her plans to create a peaceful, well-grounded and liveable world for children.

“We always say that children are the future of our nation. This is true. But they must be raised as proper human beings. They need to be given opportunities to express their talents, their knowledge and their intelligence.”

This means the development of proper environments for children’s education, health and wellbeing, thus ensuring a brighter future, she said.

Hasina also spoke of her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and his efforts at uplifting the lives of children in Bangladesh and ensuring their rights, including food security and eliminating child malnutrition.

She said her government’s efforts at improving the lives of children are a continuation of her father’s vision.

The digital event at the Ganabhaban was attended by Principal Secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office Ahmed Kaikaus, Office Secretary at the PMO Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah and Press Secretary of the Prime Minister Ihsanul Karim.

Minister of State for Women and Children’s Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira and Bangladesh Shishu Academy Chairman Lucky Enam joined the event from the Bangladesh Shishu Academy premises.