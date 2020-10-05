Four suspects arrested over assaults on Noakhali woman

A case was filed against nine people over the beating of the woman stripped naked. The arrests came after a video of the torture went viral, sparking public outrage on social media.

RAB arrested two people, including the prime suspect, in Dhaka and Narayanganj, while Noakhali police arrested two more, said Superintendent of Police Md Alamgir Hossain.

On Sunday, the victim filed a case under the Prevention of Oppression Against Women and Children Act and Pornography Control Act, naming nine people and including 7-8 unnamed people, said Harunur Rashid, chief of Begumganj Model Police Station.

The accused are Badal, Md Rahim, Abul Kalam, Israfil Hossain, Shaju, Shamsuddin, Sumon, Abdur Rob, Arif and Rahmatullah. All of them come from Begumganj.

Rahim and Rahmatullah were arrested in Noakhali, said the police superintendent.

A team of RAB-11 arrested Badal in Dhaka and Delowar in Narayanganj, both leaders of the gang, Ashik Billah, spokesman for RAB, told bdnews24.com on Monday.

Abdur Rahim

Delowar

Delowar was not named in the case, but he was allegedly involved in the case, Ashik Billah said, adding he was found carrying a firearm.

The agency will disclose more details in a press briefing in Narayanganj later in the day.

On Sunday, police rescued the 35-year-old woman and took her into safe custody.

Locals and the police said the victim had been staying at her father’s home in Joykrishnapur village for several months after a dispute with her husband.

A group of young men in the area broke into her room and tortured her after stripping her naked on the night of Sep 2. In the video, the youths continued beating her, while she pleaded with them to let her go.

Her father told reporters that he could not gather the courage to speak out as the people involved are influential. He now seeks justice for his daughter.

Police are conducting a drive to arrest the other suspects named in the case.