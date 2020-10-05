Protests flare up at Shahbagh over sexual assaults

Protesters began their demonstration around noon on Monday by blocking the middle of the intersection. Traffic in the area was obstructed for nearly two hours before the protesters announced a march from Shahbagh at 4 pm and stepped aside.

“We were all horrified by the incident at Noakhali’s Begumganj,” said Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of the Ganasanghati Andolan, who joined hands with the protesters.

“The worst part is that such incidents are not unheard of in Bangladesh. In fact, they occur regularly. As soon as we begin to grasp the horror of one incident, we hear of another more hideous case.”

“The crimes of rape and sexual assault reveal grotesque power dynamics. They aren’t simply the result of individual actions, but are also an expression of the socio-political power relations in a patriarchal state and society. These dynamics give rise to these crimes,” Zonayed Saki said.

“The perpetrators, who often have power, are protected. The victims never see justice. These rapists and harassers abuse women at home and in public. As if it is their right to do so.”

STUDENT PROTESTS

A loose coalition of students rights campaigners, under the banner of ‘Students and People Against Rape and Harassment’ also held a demonstration in front of the National Museum in Shahbagh at 1 pm to protest the Begumganj incident.

Former DUCSU Vice President Nurul Haq Nur spoke at the protest and said: “These incidents of gang-rape have exposed the legal system. The lengthy rule of the Awami League has damaged every part of the state.”

Nur also condemned police attacks on protesters and Chhatra Dal activists in Mymensingh and Sylhet, saying this was part of the government’s efforts to silence opposition.

The Chhatra Dal, the student wing of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, also organised a protest against the Begumganj incident on Monday. A protest march meandered through the Dhaka University campus.