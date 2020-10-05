Man detained after video of woman stripped naked and assaulted goes viral
Noakhali Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Oct 2020 03:49 AM BdST Updated: 05 Oct 2020 03:49 AM BdST
Police have detained a man in Noakhali’s Begumganj Upazila over the beating up of a woman stripped naked after a video of the incident went viral on social media.
The law enforcers have also recused the woman who fled her father’s home out of fear after the incident one month ago.
The detainee, Abdur Rahim, 27, is a resident of East Ekhlaspur village.
The police are trying to apprehend the others involved in the incident while the process to start a case was under way, Noakhali Superintendent of Police Alamgir Hossain said on Sunday.
Locals and the police said the victim had been staying at her father’s home in Joykrishnapur village for several months after a dispute with her husband.
They broke into her room and tortured her after stripping her naked on Sep 2 night.
In the video, the youths continued beating her up when she pleaded with them to let her go.
Her father told reporters that he could not gather the courage to speak out as the people involved are influential.
He now seeks justice for his daughter.
