India’s new High Commissioner Doraiswami arrives in Bangladesh on foot
Brahmanbaria Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Oct 2020 10:51 PM BdST Updated: 05 Oct 2020 10:51 PM BdST
India's newly appointed High Commissioner Vikram Kumar Doraiswami has arrived in Bangladesh to take up his assignment after crossing the border on foot amid suspension of air links between the countries due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He stepped into Bangladesh across the Tripura border via Brahmanbaria’s Akhaura International Immigration Checkpost on Monday before heading for Dhaka from there.
Doraiswami is succeeding Riva Ganguly Das.
Akhaura Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Nur-e-Alam along with Brahmanbaria’s Kasba Circle Assistant Superintendent of Police Mizanur Rahman and Akhaura Police OC Rasul Ahmed Nizami received the new Indian envoy upon his arrival around 10am.
"I am happy to get the opportunity to play a role in developing the bilateral relations between the two nations," Doraiswami told reporters before departing for Dhaka.
“Bangladesh is India's closest neighbour. We consider Bangladesh as India’s best friend. I will work on further enhancing this partnership with Bangladesh,” he added.
An Indian High Commission official told bdnews24.com that he had reached Dhaka by noon.
The official added that after meeting the staff at the High Commission, Doraiswami paid tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by laying a wreath at his portrait in the capital's Dhanmondi 32 in the afternoon.
Doraiswami is expected to take up his assignment shortly after handing his credentials to President Abdul Hamid on Oct 8.
He also visited a few joint projects between India and Bangladesh while in Tripura.
A career diplomat, Doraiswami had previously served in South Korea and Uzbekistan as the Indian ambassador before taking charge of the Bangladesh mission.
