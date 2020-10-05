HC orders takedown of Noakhali woman's assault video from social media
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Oct 2020 06:12 PM BdST Updated: 05 Oct 2020 06:12 PM BdST
The High Court has ordered the authorities to take down from social media the video depicting the assault on a woman after she was stripped naked in Noakhali's Begumganj.
The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission or BTRC has been asked to preserve the video file in a USB drive or compact disc.
The court also directed Noakhali's Superintendent of Police to provide security assistance to the victim and her family until the case is settled.
Furthermore, a three-member committee, headed by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Noakhali, was constituted by the court to look into whether there was any negligence on part of the local law enforcement in terms of protecting the woman, recording statements and taking legal action against the alleged perpetrators.
The panel has been given 15 days to report back to the court.
The virtual bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim issued the orders after the incident, which has caused a stir in the country, was brought to the court's attention on Monday.
Four people have been arrested in a case filed over the torture of the woman, said police.
The arrests came after the video of the torture went viral, sparking public outrage on social media.
RAB arrested two people, including the prime suspect, in Dhaka and Narayanganj, while Noakhali police arrested two more, said Superintendent of Police Md Alamgir Hossain.
On Sunday, the victim filed a case under the Prevention of Oppression Against Women and Children Act and Pornography Control Act, naming nine people and including 7-8 unnamed people, said Harunur Rashid, chief of Begumganj Model Police Station.
The accused are Badal, Md Rahim, Abul Kalam, Israfil Hossain, Shaju, Shamsuddin, Sumon, Abdur Rob, Arif and Rahmatullah. All of them come from Begumganj.
Rahim and Rahmatullah were arrested in Noakhali, said the police superintendent.
A team of RAB-11 arrested Badal in Dhaka and Delowar in Narayanganj, both leaders of the gang, Ashik Billah, spokesman for RAB, told bdnews24.com on Monday.
