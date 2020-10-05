Dhaka North City moves to take all overhead cables underground

It has set up underground utility ducts along some streets stretching around 2.5 kilometres in Uttara Sector-4 under a pilot project.

The city corporation says it will set up similar ducts in entire Dhaka North to avoid digging for new lines and the risk of overhead cables hanging from high-voltage electric wires and poles.

The cost of setting up the ducts is Tk 780 per metre. Under the pilot project, the authorities are giving optical fibre connection through pipes with a nine-inch diameter.

“We favour the utility ducts because these will ensure that the streets won’t need to be dug again and again [for new lines]. These will also ease pressure on the electricity poles,” said Brig Gen Muhammad Amirul Islam, the chief engineer of DNCC.

He cited the sufferings of the people due to digging and accidents related to overburdened poles to back their decision.

DNCC will set up utility ducts on both sides of all the streets in the new wards, according to him.

The engineer also said they have designed new ducts with slabs so that the overhead cables will not need to be cut off for relocation.

“It will be easy to set up new cables in future. It will also be easy to repair the cables as will,” he added.

City corporation workers in Uttara are setting up the ducts with pits every 75 metres. Another pipe is used to take the lines from the pit to the poles, from where the cable TV and internet service providers are taking the lines to the buildings.

Mukul Hossain, the worker of a service provider, is happy with the new system. He believes it will do good in the long run despite some extra costs and labour up front.

“The cables will remain intact as the ducts will protect them from the elements,” he said.

Kabir Ahmed, the maintenance manager of Uttara Cable Network, said it would have been easier for them to set up, repair and replace the lines if the city corporation began using slabs instead of pipes now.

“We are using GI wires to pull the cables now. If the GI wire is lost, it will be difficult to set up new lines. And there is a risk of sand clogging the pipe after rains. It would have been better if there were slabs after every 10 feet,” he said.

Emdadul Hoque, the general secretary of the Internet Service Providers Association or ISPAB, is supportive of the initiative.

He believes it should have been done much earlier.

“The city corporations or local governments do this all over the world. Now the NTTNs, BTCL, ISPs, everyone will use these ducts. The reality is that we were lacking in our planning,” Emdadul said.

Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam said he ordered the installation of utility ducts where repairs on footpaths are under way.

He said the service providers will need to pay fees for using the ducts which will be decided later.

“I’ve talked to all. We want a permanent solution,” Atiqul said.