'Delowar Bahini' gangsters stripped Noakhali woman naked, assaulted her: RAB

The elite police unit's Battalion Commander Lt Col Khandaker Saiful Alam made the revelation at a media briefing at RAB-11 headquarters in Narayanganj's Siddhirganj on Monday.

It followed the arrests of four suspects in the case which has sparked public outrage after a video of the incident caused a social media meltdown.

Members of the gang had demanded money and made lewd propositions to the woman by threatening to spread the video on social media, RAB said.

They later went into hiding after the video went viral a month later. However, law enforcers are still trying to identify the person who spread the video.

A group of young men in the area broke into the 35-year-old woman's room and tortured her after stripping her naked on the night of Sep 2. In the video, the youths continued beating her, while she pleaded with them to let her go.

Her father told reporters that he could not gather the courage to speak out as the people involved are influential.

The victim as plaintiff subsequently started a case against nine people at Begumganj Model Police Station on Sunday.

The accused are Nur Hossain alias Badal, Md Rahim, Abul Kalam, Israfil Hossain, 'Saju', 'Shamsuddin', 'Sumon', Abdur Rob, 'Arif' and 'Rahmatullah'. All of them hail from Begumganj.

Rahim and Rahmatullah were arrested by police in Noakhali.

Meanwhile, a RAB-11 team nabbed Badal, the key suspect in the case, from Dhaka and Delowar Hossain from Narayanganj in the early hours of Monday.

Delowar was not named as a suspect, but he was allegedly involved in the case, RAB spokesperson Ashik Billah said.

Delowar, the leader of the gang, was caught during a search of a bus at Shimrail check-post on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway.

He was found carrying a pistol with two rounds of ammunition.

Later, Badal was arrested at a plastic factory in Kamrangir Char area on the basis of Delowar's 'confessional statement'.

Delowar was involved in extortion as well as the illegal arms and drug trades, according to Saiful.

"Delowar is a notorious criminal in his locality. The people there are terrified of him and his gang. He has been named in two extortion cases.”

Responding to a question from a reporter, Saiful said the perpetrators may have intended to extort the victim by threatening to release the video on social media.

"Our initial suspicion is they did this with indecent intentions as well as to extort money. But we are yet to determine the planning behind it."

About 8-10 people are involved in the incident while all the detainees are being interrogated, he added.