Bangladesh court raises questions over water price hike

Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam of the High Court issued the rule after hearing a writ petition against the elevated prices.

Lawyer Tanvir Ahmed represented the petitioners, while Deputy Attorney General Nur-Us Sadik represented the state.

The judges asked why the office order issued by the Local Government Division on Feb 26 under Section 22 (3) of Water Supply and Sewerage Authority Act 1996 and the legal provision itself will not be declared illegal.

The Local Government Division secretary, the law secretary, Dhaka WASA and Water Supply and Sewerage Authority were asked to respond to the rule in four weeks.

On June 15, lawyer Md Tanvir Ahmed sought a stay order on a 25 percent jump in water prices that became effective on Apr 1.

On Jun 22, Justice Enayetur Rahim stayed the price hike until Aug 10, which prompted Dhaka WASA to go to the chamber judge. The chamber court then halted the High Court order on Jun 30.

“The High Court on Jun 22 did not issue any rule along with the stay order. The court has issued the rule today,” Tanvir Ahmed told bdnews24.com.

The Local Government Division issued a notice on Feb 26, raising the price of 1,000 litres of water supplied to Dhaka households to Tk 14.46 from Tk 11.57. The tariff on water supply for commercial users has been set at Tk 40, up from Tk 37.04.

In Chattogram, the tariff on residential water supply has gone up 25 percent to Tk 12.4 per unit. Commercial users will have to pay Tk 30.3 for each unit, marking a 9.94 percent increase.