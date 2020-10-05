Bangladesh blocks ways for mask scam suspects to flee abroad
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Oct 2020 07:34 PM BdST Updated: 05 Oct 2020 07:34 PM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission, or ACC, has barred suspects accused of supplying ‘low-quality’ N95 masks for health workers amid the coronavirus pandemic from travelling abroad.
The move aims to stop suspects from fleeing the country, said ACC Secretary Md Dilwar Bakth at a press conference at the watchdog’s offices on Monday.
“We have received information from reliable sources that the suspects could flee abroad,” he said. “We have sent a letter to the immigration branch of the police to take necessary steps to prevent them from leaving the country.”
The suspects include JMI Group founder and Managing Director Abdur Razzaq, Zakir Hossain, former deputy director of the government’s Central Medical Stores Depot or CMSD, Assistant Director (Administration) Md Shahjahan, , desk officers Ziaul Haque and Sabbir Ahmed, store officer Kabir Ahmed and Senior Storekeeper Yusuf Fakir.
Nurul Huda, the ACC deputy director, started the case with its Dhaka-1 unit on Sept 29.
Razzaq was arrested on that day in Dhaka’s Segunbagicha. The ACC has begun to question him in custody for five days.
JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Ltd, a unit of JMI Group, is at the heart of the controversy.
On Jun 15, the ACC brought together a four-member team led by Zainul Abedin Shebly to look into complaints over the purchase and supply of low-quality N95 masks, PPEs and other health safety equipment amid the pandemic outbreak to the government.
The work orders for CMSD included five million N-95 masks. Approximately 20,610 masks were distributed among 10 medical institutions, including government hospitals and clinics, before complaints began pouring in.
The investigators interrogated the seven suspects and several others over the complaints and the case was started after three months of investigation.
- HC raises questions over water price hike
- Govt reports 1,442 new virus cases, 27 deaths
- 4 get death over Kishoreganj murder
- Northbrook Hall to get a makeover
- Four nabbed over assaults on Noakhali woman
- Woman stripped naked, beaten
- Some overhead cables in Uttara go underground
- Tribunal gives directives on appointing domestic worker
Most Read
- Man detained after video of woman stripped naked and assaulted goes viral
- PM Advisor Salman F Rahman questions Walton Hi-Tech IPO
- Biman dives into Tk 11bn loss over Boeing 777-200s leased from Egypt
- Four suspects arrested over assaults on Noakhali woman
- Dhaka North City moves to take all overhead cables underground
- Bangladesh to add 12,607 government jobs to technical education sector
- Bangladesh shows signs of economic recovery amid pandemic
- Bangladesh to extend school shutdown, announce HSC exam date next week
- Trump's condition improving, received steroid in COVID-19 treatment, doctors say
- Dhaka South to crack down on battery-powered rickshaws