4 get death over Kishoreganj murder

  Kishoreganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Oct 2020 03:03 PM BdST Updated: 05 Oct 2020 03:03 PM BdST

A Kishoreganj court has sentenced four people to death and jailed four others for life for killing former public works employee Abdur Rahman in 2006.

Kishoreganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Abdur Rahim delivered the verdict on Monday.

The convicts sentenced to death are Kashem, Nazrul, Liton and Sattar, all residents of Singua village in Karimganj Upazila.

The court handed life-imprisonment to Siraj, Khokon, Shahed and Kantu.

The convicts were present in the court to hear the verdict. They were also fined Tk 100,000 each.

