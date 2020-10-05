4 get death over Kishoreganj murder

Kishoreganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Abdur Rahim delivered the verdict on Monday.

The convicts sentenced to death are Kashem, Nazrul, Liton and Sattar, all residents of Singua village in Karimganj Upazila.

The court handed life-imprisonment to Siraj, Khokon, Shahed and Kantu.

The convicts were present in the court to hear the verdict. They were also fined Tk 100,000 each.