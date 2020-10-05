4 get death over Kishoreganj murder
Kishoreganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Oct 2020 03:03 PM BdST Updated: 05 Oct 2020 03:03 PM BdST
A Kishoreganj court has sentenced four people to death and jailed four others for life for killing former public works employee Abdur Rahman in 2006.
Kishoreganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Abdur Rahim delivered the verdict on Monday.
The convicts sentenced to death are Kashem, Nazrul, Liton and Sattar, all residents of Singua village in Karimganj Upazila.
The court handed life-imprisonment to Siraj, Khokon, Shahed and Kantu.
The convicts were present in the court to hear the verdict. They were also fined Tk 100,000 each.
More stories
- HC raises questions over water price hike
- Govt reports 1,442 new virus cases, 27 deaths
- 4 get death over Kishoreganj murder
- Northbrook Hall to get a makeover
- Four nabbed over assaults on Noakhali woman
- Woman stripped naked, beaten
- Some overhead cables in Uttara go underground
- Tribunal gives directives on appointing domestic worker
Most Read
- Man detained after video of woman stripped naked and assaulted goes viral
- PM Advisor Salman F Rahman questions Walton Hi-Tech IPO
- Biman dives into Tk 11bn loss over Boeing 777-200s leased from Egypt
- Bangladesh to add 12,607 government jobs to technical education sector
- Dhaka North City moves to take all overhead cables underground
- Four suspects arrested over assaults on Noakhali woman
- White House acknowledges Trump's condition had been worse than revealed
- Bangladesh shows signs of economic recovery amid pandemic
- Bangladesh to extend school shutdown, announce HSC exam date next week
- Dhaka South to crack down on battery-powered rickshaws