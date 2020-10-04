Two domestic aides get death for murder of former Eden College principal
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Oct 2020 02:16 PM BdST Updated: 04 Oct 2020 02:54 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has handed down the death sentence to two domestic workers for the murder of former Eden College principal Mahfuza Chowdhury Parveen in 2019.
Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of Dhaka's Speedy Tribunal-1 passed the verdict in the case on Sunday.
Aside from the capital punishment, the two convicts -- Rita Akter alias Shwapna and Ruma alias Reshma -- were each handed a seven-year jail sentence and a Tk 25,000 fine for theft. However, the jail terms will not be applicable if the death sentence is effectuated.
The judge also laid down six criteria for hiring domestic workers as part of his observations in the judgment while explaining that the accused deserved no sympathy for their actions.
In an immediate reaction, Mahfuza's son Saniat Ismat Amit expressed satisfaction with the verdict.
The 66-year-old Mahfuza was found dead in her flat at Science Laboratory area in Dhaka on Feb 11 last year.
At the time, police said she had been smothered to death with a pillow while pointing to signs of a scuffle on her bed.
They also suspected the involvement of two house helps, Swapna and Reshma, who went missing after the incident. A huge amount of cash was also taken from the almirah in her room, the victim's husband, former Chhatra League leader Ismat Quadir Gama, alleged.
Gama subsequently filed a case with the New Market Police Station the next morning.
