Two children return home after HC issues midnight order

A lawyer in a talk-show on Ekattor TV on Saturday night highlighted the issue that the two grandsons of former Attorney General KS Nabi were denied entry to their home by their uncle.

An episode of Ekattor Journal focused on children’s rights and lawyer Manzil Morshed who took part in it highlighted the issue, he told bdnews24.com.

“I said it’s an act of human rights violations. He should know it better being a lawyer. Also, the police did not fulfil their duties properly. Those children went to the police station but did not get any assistance. Police told them to go to court.”

Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman issued a rule and asked the Dhanmondi Police Station to take the two children home and ensure their security.

Later, the Supreme Court contacted the chief of Dhanmondi Police Station and they took the children home and ensured their protection.

KS Nabi, who served the government as attorney general from 1996 to 1998, died in 2018. His elder son Kazi Rehan Nabi is a lawyer in the Supreme Court, while his younger son Siratun Nabi died on Aug 10. Rehan Nabi, uncle to the children, allegedly prevented them from entering the home.

“We took the children home around 1.30 am,” Ikram Ali Mia, chief of Dhanmondi Police Station, told bdnews24.com.

The children's uncle Kazi Rehan Nabi contends that a 'one-sided' account of the incident has been projected so far.

Addressing the allegations against him, he told bdnews24.com: "I will clarify everything in time. I'm feeling a bit unwell now. I have been suffering from a fever for five days. I will issue a rejoinder over the matter."

Pressed on what actually happened, the lawyer said, "Everything you've heard so far is one-sided. There is always another side to a story. I will reveal what I'm being forced to do and if necessary, I will go to the prime minister, who my father was very close to. Give me a few days, then I will tell you everything.”